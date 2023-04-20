NATIONAL

Charge To Be Dropped In Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting

jsalinasBy
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust.” Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust.”

Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case. The actor and the film’s weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

