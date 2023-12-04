Charges Against Austin Police Officers Dropped

The Travis county District Attorney and the City of Austin are dropping the indictments against 17 police officers stemming from protests in 2020.

In all, 21 Austin police officers were indicted after the May 2020 protests that followed the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Ramos. Several people were injured when police fired “less-lethal” ammunition at them as police tried to control the crowds.

The DA’s office says they will move forward with the cases against the four remaing officers indicted. The officers who are seeing their charges dismissed will be allowed back on duty.