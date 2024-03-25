Charges Against Paxton May Be Dropped Under Terms Of Agreement

Fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be dropped as part of a special agreement with prosecutors. The charges will reportedly be dismissed if the 61-year-old Republican successfully completes the terms of the deal.

The conditions may include community service and a six-figure restitution of up to 400-thousand-dollars. The terms likely wouldn’t require Paxton to enter a formal plea, but he’d have to avoid breaking any law for a particular period. Paxton could have faced a prison term of up to 99 years.