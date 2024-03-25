TEXAS

Charges Against Paxton May Be Dropped Under Terms Of Agreement

jsalinasBy 27 views
0
FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be dropped as part of a special agreement with prosecutors. The charges will reportedly be dismissed if the 61-year-old Republican successfully completes the terms of the deal.

The conditions may include community service and a six-figure restitution of up to 400-thousand-dollars. The terms likely wouldn’t require Paxton to enter a formal plea, but he’d have to avoid breaking any law for a particular period. Paxton could have faced a prison term of up to 99 years.

Woman Caught At South Texas Bridge With Spider Monkeys In Purse

Previous article

Two Arrested For Stealing Copper From Cell Phone Tower In Montgomery County

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS