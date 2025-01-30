Charges Dropped Against Two Of Hidalgo’s Aides

Criminal charges are dropped against two of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s former staff members. Former policy directory Wallis Nadar and former senior advisor Aaron Dunn were both charged with misuse of official information and tampering with government records.

Charges are still pending against Hidalgo’s former chief of staff Alex Triantaphyllis. The charges are related to an 11-million-dollar COVID-19 vaccine outreach contract the county awarded to Elevate Strategies.

The former staffers were suspected of disclosing non-public information to the company’s founder. The county later withdrew the contract.