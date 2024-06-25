Charges Filed Against Pair After Teenager Suffers Gunshot Wound In North McAllen Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two teenagers have been charged following a shooting at a home in north McAllen that put a younger teen in the hospital.

Police responded Monday afternoon to the house on the 4200 block of West Zinnia Avenue where a 15-year-old boy had been shot in the upper body. Officers arrested two other teens, 18-year-old Angel Manuel Gomez of McAllen and 17-year-old Hiram Zuniga of Edinburg. Gomez was arraigned Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Zuniga was charged with tampering with evidence.

Authorities haven’t disclosed the condition of the 15-year-old. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting.