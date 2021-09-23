Charges Filed In Deadly Brownsville Wreck In June

A deadly 3-vehicle crash in Brownsville almost three months ago has led to criminal charges against one of the drivers.

Miguel Angel Dominguez is under arrest on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and injury to a child. Dominguez’ wife was killed in the wreck and he and their two young children were critically injured.

Dominguez was behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon late the night of June 28th when Brownsville police say he ran a red light at State Highway 48 and Minnesota Avenue. The SUV collided with two other vehicles. Killed was 27-year-old Cecilia Ann Vasquez. The couple’s children, ages 6 and 2, are said to be recovering.