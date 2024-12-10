Charges Filed In Policeman’s Murder

Capital Murder of a Peace Officer charges have been filed against the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Terrell police officer late Sunday night. Twenty-five year old Darrian Cortez Johnson of Mississippi was captured in Van Zandt County on Monday morning and has been returned to Kaufman County where he is in jail.

Jacob Candanoza pulled over a pickup truck driven by Johnson into a hotel parking along State Highway 34. When the officer approached the vehicle, he was shot several times. Candanoza had been with the Terrell PD for about six months. He’s the fourth North Texas police officer to be killed in the line of duty since August.