Charges Of Threatening Principal Against 11-Year-Old Dropped

A district court judge has dropped charges against an 11-year-old boy accused of threatening his school principal.

The boy was arrested at Palm Grove Elementary School in Brownsville in September after allegedly making a verbal threat. The judge in the case ruled yesterday that prosecutors had not established probable cause or criminal intent.

Protesters outside the juvenile justice center said they worry the Cameron County D.A.’s Office may retaliate against the child by filing a petition to reopen the case.

