Charges Pending Following Fatal Thanksgiving Day Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A pickup truck driver is facing, as yet, undisclosed charges following a Thanksgiving morning wreck that killed a Rio Hondo man.

DPS investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on FM 106 south of Rio Hondo a little after 10 a.m. when the person tried to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on with an oncoming Saturn Outlook. The driver of the Outlook, 42-year-old Jorge Villanueva, was killed instantly.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, then flown to DHR Health in Edinburg. There’s been no word on the individual’s condition.