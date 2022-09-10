Charles III Proclaimed King At Tradition-Steeped Ceremony

(AP) — King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain’s monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live. Senior politicians and officials gathered at St. James’s Palace in London for Saturday’s accession ceremony. It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne. Charles automatically became king when the queen died on Thursday. The king vowed to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch, before a royal official proclaimed him king from a palace balcony. Later, new Prime Minister Liz Truss and other lawmakers lined up in the House of Commons to take an oath of loyalty to the new king.