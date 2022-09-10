Charles Is Proclaimed King; Sons Unite To Thank The Public

King Charles III waves to members of the public outside Clarence House, London, after he was formally proclaimed monarch by the Privy Council, Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

(AP) — King Charles III has been formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom. The development Saturday came as officials unveiled details of meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will end with the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.

In the time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there was also signs of reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared jointly outside the late monarch’s home in Windsor to thank thousands of mourners who came to lay floral tributes.

It was the first time that the quarelling younger generation of royals had joined together since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.