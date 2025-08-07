A man is facing charges after a pursuit yesterday in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers tried to stop a Chevy Tahoe in the area of State Highway Four and Military Highway.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and multiple people reportedly fled on foot. Twenty-year-old Pedro Lara the Third of Brownsville was caught in the area of Austin Road and Kelsey Drive. He was charged with multiple counts of evading arrest. Investigators believe the suspect may have been involved in human smuggling.