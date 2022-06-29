Chase Leads To Deadly Crash In Rural Hidalgo County

Two men were killed and two other people critically hurt when the SUV they were in crashed in rural western Hidalgo County Wednesday morning.

It was a little before 8 when La Joya police tried to pull over a Ford Expedition on 7 Mile Line near Citrus City. The SUV sped off north on Abram Road, law enforcement gave chase for about a mile until the vehicle swerved out of control and rolled.

One man was thrown out of the vehicle and killed. Three other people were taken to the hospital where another man died. Two other people, a man and woman, are in critical condition.