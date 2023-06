An illegal immigrant who was paid to smuggle other migrants across Texas will stay locked up in an American jail.

David Gonzalez-Diaz led the cops on a high speed chase, back in 2021, near the West Texas town of Van Horn. He lost control of the truck and crashed, sending bodies flying.

Four migrants died. Six others were rushed to the hospital. A federal judge, this week, sentenced the 24-year old to spend just over five years behind bars.