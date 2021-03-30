Chauvin Trial Witness: ‘I Believe I Witnessed A Murder’

Witness testimony is resuming in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Donald Williams took the stand today and said he called 911 call because he believed he was witnessing a murder.

The defense questioned whether Williams was angry during the incident and if that alleged anger heightened the officers’ response. His testimony came on day two of Derek Chauvin’s trial. Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest last year.