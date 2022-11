The nation’s cheapest gas prices can be found in Texas. The average is three-12. Nationally, there’s not much change in gas prices. Triple-A puts Sunday’s national average at three dollars and 77-cents a gallon. That’s down just a penny from yesterday.

A month ago drivers were paying a little over three-90. It’s still costing folks in California the most to fill up, with a gallon selling for five-44 on average.