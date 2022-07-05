Checkpoints Looking For Migrants After TX Smuggling Tragedy

The state of Texas is setting up highway checkpoints as a way to prevent another deadly smuggling attempt like the one that ended with 53 people dead. It has the support of truckers.

John Esparza with the Texas Trucking Association says drivers are used to inspections, so it won’t be an extra burden. These checkpoints will be very different from the enhanced inspections on the border, which snarled traffic coming in from Mexico. They’ll be on highways used by smugglers. The governor’s office has declined specifics.