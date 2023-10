The discovery of a phone in a Henderson County high school locker room has lead to the arrest of a coach. Authorities said cheerleaders found the cell phone in a shoe underneath a bench at a LaPoynor ISD campus.

The camera was pointed upward and it was recording video. The girls took the phone to a coach and, according to an arrest warrant, another coach took it and started pressing buttons. Jamie Maze is now charged with tampering with physical evidence.