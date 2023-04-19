TEXAS

Cheerleaders Shot After One Says She Got In Wrong Car

This image provided by the Elgin Police Department shows Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. who is charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. The man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own — the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place. (Elgin Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own.

The shooting early Tuesday east of Austin was the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place.

Heather Roth says she got into what she thought was her car, but there was a man in the passenger seat so she got back into her teammate’s car. She says the man then approached her teammate’s car and opened fire. She was grazed and her teammate was critically wounded. The man fled but was later arrested.

