Chemical Tanker, Cargo Ship Crash Near Southwestern Japan

This aerial photo shows Belize-registered cargo ship Xin Hai 99, after a collision, off Kushimoto, Wakayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into the cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday.(Kyodo News via AP)

(AP) — A Japanese chemical tanker ship has crashed into a cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan. No one was injured among the six Japanese crew members aboard the tanker Ryoshinmaru and 14 Chinese crew members aboard the Belize-registered cargo ship Xin Hai 99. The crash early Saturday is under investigation.

A Kushimoto Coast Guard official said both ships are anchored in the area, about two miles off the coast of Wakayama prefecture. Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship, and it initially started to sink, but it was brought under control, the official said.