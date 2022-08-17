Cheney Says Stopping Trump Is The Goal

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at an Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo. Challenger Harriet Hageman has defeated Cheney in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at an Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo. Challenger Harriet Hageman has defeated Cheney in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Coming off a landslide loss of her Congressional seat Tuesday, Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney says her top priority is keeping former President Trump away from the Oval Office.

Speaking to the Today show about her loss to Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman, Cheney said no political office is more important than the principles she swore to protect. She said after last year’s Capitol attack and Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the election, it became clear that stopping Trump is the most important issue.