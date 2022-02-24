Chernobyl No-Go Zone Targeted As Russia Invades Ukraine

FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part of the Soviet missile defense early-warning radar network, seen behind a radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine, on Nov. 22, 2018. Among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, was warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history's worst nuclear disaster 36 years ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

(AP) — It was among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history’s worst nuclear disaster more than 35 years ago. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces took control over the site after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards protecting the decommissioned plant.

The condition of the plant’s facilities remains unknown. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone lies between the Belarus-Ukraine border and the Ukrainian capital.