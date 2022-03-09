TEXAS

Chevron Phillips Agrees To Cut Pollution At 3 Texas Plants

jsalinasBy 4 views
0

(AP) — Federal officials say Chevron Phillips Chemical Co, will pay $118 million for upgrades and compliance measures at three Texas petrochemical plants over allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act.

The company will also pay a $3.4 million civil penalty under a proposed settlement announced Wednesday by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. The changes are expected to reduce greenhouse gases by more than 75,000 tons per year.

Chevron Phillips Chemical says it is “fully committed to environmental stewardship” and that it’s pleased to settle the matter with the EPA.

Texas Loses Appeal Over Investigation Of Trans Teen’s Family

Previous article

Feds Take Over Child Sex Trafficking Case Against Hidalgo County Mother, Son

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS