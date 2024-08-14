Chicago And Federal Officials Confident In Security Plan For DNC

Chicago and federal law enforcement officials are confident that their security plan for the upcoming Democratic National Convention is effective.

Police Superintendent Larry Snelling says demonstrators have a right to protest but must refrain from getting rowdy. The first test will be on Monday when 25-thousand pro-Palestinian protestors are expected to meet in Union Park and then march toward the United Center.

Secret Service Chicago Director Derek Mayer said that just like the Milwaukee RNC they will be successful in Chicago. The convention will start August 19th through the 22nd.