Chicago Firefighter Dies After Battling High-Rise Blaze

(AP) — A firefighter has died after being critically injured while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said Wednesday that 55-year-old Lt. Jan Tchoryk “went down” on the stairs on the building’s 11th floor. The blaze was reported before 8 a.m. on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood. Officials say three other firefighters and two civilians were hurt.

A medical examiner will determine Tchoryk’s cause of death. He is the second Chicago firefighter to die this week. Jermaine Pelt died on Tuesday and two other firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on the city’s South Side.