Chicago Mayor Calls Out Governor Abbott After More Migrants Arrive

Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Anthony Vazquez /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

The mayor of Chicago is calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott after another bus of migrants arrived in her city. About 50 migrants landed in Chicago yesterday following two buses that drove in last week.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says while she welcomes new residents, she has a problem with the lack of coordination.

Abbott says he will continue sending undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the border. He has also sent migrants to Washington, DC and New York City.