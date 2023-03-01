NATIONAL

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Ousted; Vallas, Johnson In Runof

(AP) — Chicago voters have denied Mayor Lori Lightfoot a second term. Candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to succeed her. Tuesday’s election was a rebuke of Lightfoot, who made history as leader of the nation’s third-largest city. She says, “Regardless of tonight’s outcome, we fought the right fights and we put this city on a better path.” Vallas is a former schools CEO backed by the police union. Johnson is a former teacher and county commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union. They advanced to the April 4 runoff after none of the nine candidates was able to secure over 50% of the vote to win outright.

 

