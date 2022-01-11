Chicago Union Leaders OK Plan To Resume In-Person Class

Students at the Mt. Greenwood Elementary School in Chicago depart after a full day of classes Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. As hundreds of thousands of Chicago students remained out of school for a fourth day students at the South Side school were back in classes as the school had enough staff to defy the union's directive to teachers to stay home amid negotiations with the school district over COVID-19 safety protocols. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Students at the Mt. Greenwood Elementary School in Chicago depart after a full day of classes Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. As hundreds of thousands of Chicago students remained out of school for a fourth day students at the South Side school were back in classes as the school had enough staff to defy the union's directive to teachers to stay home amid negotiations with the school district over COVID-19 safety protocols. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(AP) — Students in the nation’s third-largest school district will resume classes this week after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union accepted a proposal with the district over COVID-19 safety protocols. Both sides had been locked in an increasingly bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days in the nation’s third-largest district. The full deal still requires approval by the union’s full 25,000 members, but students are expected back in class Wednesday with teachers returning a day earlier. Issues on the table have been metrics to close schools and expanded COVID-19 testing. The union voted last week to revert to online instruction and told teachers not to show up in person at schools as negotiations continued amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.