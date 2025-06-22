Chicken Alfredo Meals Recalled After Listeria Outbreak Kills 3

A Dallas County food company is issuing a voluntary recall of selected brands of pre-made chicken alfredo meals sold at Walmart and Kroger.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says a listeria outbreak has affected people across 13 states. The outbreak has sickened 17 people and led to three deaths and one pregnancy loss.

The recalled products were made by FreshRealm. The recalled premade chicken alfredo meals were sold at Walmart under the Marketside brand and at Kroger under the Home Chef brand.