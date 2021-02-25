Chief: Capitol Assault Much Bigger Than Intel Suggested

(AP) — The acting U.S. Capitol Police chief is being pressed to explain why the agency wasn’t prepared to fend off a violent mob of insurrectionists last month, even though officials had compelling intelligence in advance. At a House hearing, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman denied that law enforcement failed to take seriously warnings of violence before the Jan. 6 insurrection. Three days before the riot, Capitol Police distributed an internal document warning that armed extremists were poised for violence and could attack Congress. But the acting chief said Thursday that the assault turned out to be much bigger than the intelligence suggested.