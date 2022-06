A Republican senator working on a gun reform deal is pumping the brakes. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters two issues remain unresolved. They include red flag laws, which are designed to keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous individuals.

Cornyn admitted the bill will have to be watered down if the Senate can’t reach 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Cornyn comes from the state where 19 children and two teachers were killed last month in Uvalde