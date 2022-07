Law enforcement stand by an entrance of ticketing and check-in as FBI personnel walk past into Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July, 25, 2022. A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A North Texas cop is being called a hero after opening fire on a shooting suspect at Dallas Love Field. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says the officer knew something was amiss Monday when surveillance video shows a woman, believed to be Portia Odufuwa, came out of a bathroom.

Odufuwa is accused of pulled a gun and firing several shots into the ceiling before the officer shot her multiple times. She’s stable in the hospital while the officer wasn’t injured.