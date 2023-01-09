Chief: Student Wounded Teacher While She Was Teaching Class

(AP) — A Virginia police chief says a 6-year-old student fired the handgun that wounded a Virginia first-grade teacher while she was teaching class.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew on Monday offered the first description of how the shooting happened. He had previously said that the shooting was not accidental and declined to elaborate.

He said the student pulled the gun out, pointed at the teacher and fired at her. He said there was no physical struggle over the gun preceding the gunshot. Teacher Abby Zwerner is in stable condition in an area hospital.