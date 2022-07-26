‘Chief Taco Officer’ Taste-Testing Tacos In The Rio Grande Valley This Week

Remember that job posting this past spring for a Chief Taco Officer of Texas? It was posted by the food delivery app Favor, which ended up hiring a San Antonio man, Chris Flores, who runs a website called Eatmigos.

Flores is now being paid $10,000 to travel the state to eat tacos in search of the best taco in Texas. And Flores this week is in the Rio Grande Valley, after hitting taco restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth and Corpus Christi. El Paso is next on his taco tour of Texas. He says he’s averaging two taco joints a day.

In an interview with Business Insider, Flores says he decides on which taco places to eat at by looking at the pictures on their online menu.