Chiefs Beat Eagles In Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. They came back from down ten points to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Sunday night in Arizona, notching their second title since 2020.

Kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP honors for the second time in his career. He threw for three touchdowns despite an apparent injury.

Eagles’ signal caller Jalen Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns in the loss, tying a Super Bowl record.