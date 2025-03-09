Chiefs WR Will Not Face Charges Following Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) sits on a cooler during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Authorities in Texas say they will not press charges after Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on an assault charge.

Jail records for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office show Worthy was arrested Friday night for “assault against a family or household member.” Attorneys for the second-year player out of the University of Texas tell the Austin American-Statesman the charges stem from what they call a “baseless allegation” by a woman with whom Worthy was having a relationship.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick now says that after speaking with multiple witnesses, his office will not be pressing charges “at this time.”