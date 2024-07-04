Child Care Surveillance Video Shows How Harlingen Baby Nearly Died

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen police say a baby found unresponsive at a child care center late last month had been nearly suffocated.

A police department arrest report states one of the employees had placed her hands over the baby’s mouth long enough for the 15-month-old girl to stop breathing. The responding police officer said the baby’s lips, nose, hands, and feet had turned blue and immediately began CPR. Paramedics arrived and rushed the baby to the hospital. She has since recovered and was discharged Wednesday – 6 days later.

The child care center employee, 30-year-old Belinda Perez of San Benito, was arrested and has been charged with a felony count of injuring a child. Also Wednesday, the responding officer, Nicolas Castillo, was recognized by the city of Harlingen for his life-saving actions and was presented the Mayor’s Hometown Hero Award.