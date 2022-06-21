TEXAS

Child Dies After Being Left In Hot Car

jsalinasBy 12 views
0

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child who was left inside a hot car for several hours on Monday.

Deputies responded about 2 p.m. to the incident at a home on Blair Hill Lane, in northeast Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a mother and her two kids were running errands preparing for the eight-year-old girl’s birthday party. When they got home, the mom and the girl got out of the car, but the five-year-old boy didn’t. The mother didn’t notice for several hours. No word yet if she’ll face charges.

School Intruder Tests Ordered By Abbott To Start In The Fall

Previous article

Cornyn Faces Trouble With GOP Base Over Gun Control Proposals

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS