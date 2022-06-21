Child Dies After Being Left In Hot Car

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child who was left inside a hot car for several hours on Monday.

Deputies responded about 2 p.m. to the incident at a home on Blair Hill Lane, in northeast Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a mother and her two kids were running errands preparing for the eight-year-old girl’s birthday party. When they got home, the mom and the girl got out of the car, but the five-year-old boy didn’t. The mother didn’t notice for several hours. No word yet if she’ll face charges.