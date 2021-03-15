Child Drowns In Pool On South Padre Island

South Padre Island police are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the apparent drowning of a 4-year-old Brownsville boy.

Officers and paramedics were called Friday night to a building near Surf Circle and Gulf Boulevard after the child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

There were attempts to resuscitate the boy before he was rushed to Valley Regional Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after. Police are looking into how the boy fell into the pool with no one immediately noticing.