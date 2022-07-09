Child Fatally Shots Self After Finding Gun, Father Charged

(AP) — A Louisiana father is charged with negligent homicide after police say his 4-year-old child found a gun and fatally shot himself. The shooting happened Friday evening in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Lynzell Anderson remained in jail Saturday. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says the child’s death “equally sad and frustrating.” She’s asking people to pray for the family. She also says free gun locks are available at Baton Rouge City Hall.