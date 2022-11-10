Child Flu Cases Causing Shortage Of Pediatric Hospital Beds In Brownsville

They are running out of pediatric hospital beds in Brownsville. A large number of children are getting hit hard by the flu this season and there’s a shortage of hospital beds at Valley Baptist Medical Center and Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville.

The chief of pediatrics at Valley Baptist tells Channel 5 News that a lot of child flu patients are having to be hospitalized longer because they’re suffering serious complications due to underlying health conditions.

Local health officials note that RSV is also still spreading and causing many other children to be hospitalized.