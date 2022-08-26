Child Found Dead Inside Vehicle Outside La Joya Elementary School

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child found inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of a La Joya elementary school.

According to La Joya ISD police, officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a 911 call from Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School north of Palmview Thursday afternoon. The child was unresponsive, efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the child was pronounced dead.

Authorities haven’t said who made the call nor provided any information about the child. An autopsy is pending.