Child Gun Deaths Surge After Looser Firearm Laws

More children are dying as some states have allowed looser firearm laws. According to a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers estimate more than six-thousand excess deaths happened in states with the most permissive gun laws while another 14-hundred excess deaths occurred in states that made their laws more permissive but were not in the most extreme group.

However, the study also found California, New York, Maryland, and Rhode Island, all of which had strict laws, saw significant drops in pediatric gun deaths.