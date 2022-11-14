Child Hospitalized In Accident Involving School Bus In Starr County

Several Starr County students got some bumps and bruises after their school bus was struck by a vehicle near La Union Elementary School east of Rio Grande City this morning. A child in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with head lacerations. None of the eight students on the bus was hospitalized.

A release from the Rio Grande City-La Grulla ISD stated the students were checked at the scene by paramedics and cleared to go to school, although some parents chose to take their child to their own doctor for observation.

Four of the students were from La Union Elementary and four were from Grulla Middle School.