A child has been shot after a road rage confrontation in Fort Worth. According to police, it happened Wednesday morning in the area of I-30 and Camp Bowie Boulevard on the city’s west side, when one driver tried to pass another.

One of the vehicles pulled up next to the other and opened fire, hitting a girl who was sitting in the backseat before speeding off. The child is expected to be okay, but so far no arrests have been made.