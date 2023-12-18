LOCALTRENDING

Child In San Antonio ICU After Being Hit By Vehicle In Harlingen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A young child remains in intensive care in a San Antonio hospital after being hit by a car in the parking lot of the Sam’s Club in Harlingen.

Officers were called to the scene Saturday afternoon after the 2-year-old was struck by a vehicle backing out of a parking space. The toddler was rushed to a local hospital then airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio due to the severity of the injuries.

Harlingen police are still investigating the circumstances of what happened and no charges have yet been filed.

