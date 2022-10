Respiratory illnesses among children is quickly rising in at least 32 states. That’s according to CDC data. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as R-S-V, frequently infects children under two.

However, doctors say cases are appearing earlier in the season and more rapidly than usual, putting a strain on hospitals. It tends to cause mild, cold-like symptoms, but people with weaker lungs like infants and older adults may develop severe infections such as pneumonia.