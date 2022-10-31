Child Sex Charge Filed Against Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after being accused of a child sex offense. Mission police Monday took 35-year-old David Munoz into custody on a charge of indecency with a child.

A sheriff’s office news release did not say where the complaint originated, nor the age or gender of the apparent victim, nor whether the child and Munoz were acquainted.

Sheriff’s officials say Munoz has been placed on leave while an internal investigation is conducted. Munoz has been with the Hidalgo County sheriff’s office for six years, the last five as a deputy sheriff.