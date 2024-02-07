Child Sex Predator Jailed In Primera

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A “most wanted” child sex offender is sitting in the Cameron County jail after being apprehended in Primera. 28-year-old Federico Jeffrey Guillen, who is wanted on warrants out of Iowa, was arrested after Primera police pulled him over for an apparent traffic violation.

Iowa authorities say Guillen violated his parole by failing to register as a sex offender after being convicted on a charge of lascivious acts on a child. Guillen is also charged locally with child sex assault, indecency with a child, and trafficking a child for sexual purposes.