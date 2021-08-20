Children And Teenagers Make Up Majority Of New Coronavirus Infections In Hidalgo County

The predictions of Hidalgo County health officials are proving to be correct as this week has seen an increasing number of children who have contracted the coronavirus.

Since Wednesday, when the county began publicly reporting the number of infections in the schools, 116 children have tested positive along with 43 staff members.

Overall, the highest number of new coronavirus cases continue to be seen in children under 12, followed by children between the ages of 12 and 19. For today, a total of 303 Hidalgo County residents tested positive, 132 of those were under the age of 19. In addition, as of today, 48 children are hospitalized with serious COVID-19 symptoms, with 6 being treated in an ICU.